T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.13

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.13 and last traded at $148.10, with a volume of 6957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

The firm has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

