Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, an increase of 46,020.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63. Taiwan Liposome has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $252.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

