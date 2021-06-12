Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

SKT opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

