Tapmydata Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.54 million and $105,327.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00457497 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016830 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.94 or 0.01184960 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

