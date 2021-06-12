TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.78.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$64.70 on Thursday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,117.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$182,042.61. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,995 shares of company stock worth $1,501,580.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.