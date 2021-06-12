TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TCLHF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. TCL Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.42.
TCL Electronics Company Profile
