TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 78.4% in May

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the May 13th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PETZ stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. TDH has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TDH during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TDH during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TDH by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TDH during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

