Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,971 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.