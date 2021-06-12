Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,343 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rollins were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

