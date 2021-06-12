Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sysco were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.74, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

