Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $7.12 Million in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 664,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,895,762 shares of company stock valued at $80,868,231. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $20.82 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.