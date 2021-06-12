Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,208,133 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208,133 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

