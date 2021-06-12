Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 60,053 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

PEG stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,464 shares of company stock valued at $973,073. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

