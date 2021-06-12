Telsey Advisory Group Increases Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $120.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

NYSE OXM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

