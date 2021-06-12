TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.45. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 22,700 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGO. Cormark increased their price target on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.53.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

