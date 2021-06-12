Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.60

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 15159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEZNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.