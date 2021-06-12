Textainer Group Holdings Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

TGH stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 133,354 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 274.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 83,357 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

