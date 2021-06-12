TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

TFII stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 156,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,226. TFI International has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.