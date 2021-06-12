TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

TFII stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 156,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,226. TFI International has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.