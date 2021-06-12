The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

