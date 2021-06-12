The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

