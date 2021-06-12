The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post $354.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.35 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $200.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 519,646 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 209,761 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHEF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

