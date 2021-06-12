The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of EL traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.22. The company had a trading volume of 901,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.