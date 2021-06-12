The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €47.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.10 ($47.18).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.06 ($45.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €40.42 ($47.55). The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €37.92.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.