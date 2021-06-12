The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $307.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.35.

The Boeing stock opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.36. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

