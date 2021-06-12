The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $45.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.23.

Shares of GS stock opened at $378.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

