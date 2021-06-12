The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.
LSXMA opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
