The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

LSXMA opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 182,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 758,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 231,823 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

