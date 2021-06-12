The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 13,218 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370,245 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $865.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,832 shares of company stock worth $15,168,169.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

