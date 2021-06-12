The North West (TSE:NWC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

The North West (TSE:NWC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NWC opened at C$35.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The North West has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.82.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The North West will post 2.5321527 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

