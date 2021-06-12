The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,190 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of The New America High Income Fund worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYB opened at $9.22 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

