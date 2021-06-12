The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 517 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

