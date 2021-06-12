The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,400 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 1,264.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $743.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

