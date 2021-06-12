The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GAN were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAN by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

