The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,407,658 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $61.16 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.62.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

