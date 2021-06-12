The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 132,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after acquiring an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

PLOW stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $995.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

