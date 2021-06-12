The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REAL. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The RealReal stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,392. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,418 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 439,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The RealReal by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 294,332 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The RealReal by 26.4% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after buying an additional 314,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

