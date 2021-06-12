The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $59.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

The Southern stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

