TheStreet Upgrades John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) to “B-“

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE JW.B opened at $64.12 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

