Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $39,761.82 and approximately $112,854.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00456034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

