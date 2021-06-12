Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

AWK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.36. 745,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

