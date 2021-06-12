Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 154,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

GT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 4,106,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

