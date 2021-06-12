Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. 698,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,221. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

