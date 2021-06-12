Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TNRG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,763. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12. Thunder Energies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

About Thunder Energies

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

