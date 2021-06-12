tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.79 million and a PE ratio of 63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.51. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.97).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

