tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.

TBLD stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £483.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 304 ($3.97).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

