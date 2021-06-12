Todd Kreter Sells 10,421 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Kreter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

