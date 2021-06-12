TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TDPAY stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

