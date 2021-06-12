Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.14 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,136.33 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

