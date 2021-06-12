Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,810 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

