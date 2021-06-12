Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,031 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

