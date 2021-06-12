Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,584 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.